Weekly Horoscope (Aug 1 to Aug 7, 2022): Cancer to be stressed, THESE zodiac signs will NOT have a good week

Weekly Horoscope (1st Aug to 7th Aug 2022): As the month of August begins, there will be new changes in the position of stars and planets that will further impact the people of all the 12 zodiac signs. They will experience many auspicious and inauspicious events in their personal, professional, and social life. Know how the first week of August will turn out to be for you and if the changes will be beneficial for you or not.

Aries:-

Ganesha says to try to resolve family disputes this week. It will make the atmosphere happy and comfortable. You will also make a good contribution to solving the problem of a close person. On receiving some sad news, your mind may remain depressed. Spending some time in spiritual activities will give you relaxation. Youngsters may have to try again after failing in their career projects. In terms of business, the planetary position may not be very favorable. Happiness and peace will be maintained in the family. A healthy diet will keep you healthy and energetic.

Taurus:-

Ganesha says your cooperation will be appropriate in solving the problem of a close relative. There may be some challenges; however, you will be able to face them with your confidence. Hearing something negative from children can leave your mind disappointed. Find a peaceful solution for it. It will not be appropriate to borrow money from anyone at this time. It can spoil your financial system. You will need to put more effort towards your work. Harmony between husband and wife will be well maintained. Do not take too much stress; its effect can increase the problem of blood pressure.

Gemini:-

Ganesha says you will be able to spare some time for family and friends even though you will have more work. It will bring more sweetness to your relationship. There will be a festive atmosphere with the good news of the arrival of a small child in the house. Do not invest in risky activities this week. Your economic condition may worsen. With a new responsibility coming your way, the routine can be a bit hectic. Don't let past negativity dominate the present. Do not take any important decisions related to business. There may be ego differences between husband and wife. Allergies like cold and fever can be bothersome.

Cancer:-

Ganesha says the week is favorable which will keep you optimistic and also show you the way to some success. Home-family supervision arrangements will be satisfactory. The moments spent having fun with friends will be memorable. Take care that your weakness does not come out in front of anyone. There may be a complaint regarding the children. So it is necessary to monitor their activities. There may be concern about the health of brothers or sisters. There may be a good opportunity for advancement in business. Attraction to a friend of the opposite sex can divert you from your goal. There may be stress and depression conditions.

Leo:-

Ganesha says a meeting with a Guru-like person will infuse positive energy within you. By learning from the last few failures, you will try to maintain your tasks better and gain confidence. Don't take too much workload on yourself, otherwise, you may regret it later. Don't stay in touch with friends too much. Focus only on your personal tasks. Be aware that carelessness can also cause damage. There may be convenience in job and occupation. The family environment can be happy. Health will be excellent.

Virgo:-

Ganesha says you will feel physically healthy and energetic this week. There is a possibility of getting back the lent money. At this time there are indications of receiving some unpleasant news due to which fear and depression may prevail in the mind. Don't expect any kind of cooperation with friends. You may get proper support from staff and employees. The support of the spouse and family members will give you strength in any problem. Protect yourself against the current environment.

Libra:-

Ganesha says this week can be very comfortable, especially for women. New plans will be formed which may prove beneficial. Your way of living and talking can attract people. Your support is necessary for maintaining sweet relations with close relatives. Don't dwell on old negatives and learn to live in the present. Read the papers properly while buying anything. At this time there is a need to ponder and think about financial matters. Husband-wife relationship will be sweet. Health will be fine.

Scorpio:-

Ganesha says this week you will face some challenging situations, but your confidence will also give you the ability to fight against them. The efforts made by you will get the right results. There may be news of improvement in the health of some close relatives. Don't get emotional and take someone's responsibility on yourself. You will not be able to perform it due to the lack of time. It can have a negative effect on your health. You will get the proper results from your hard work in business. Love affairs can become more intense. Avoid unbalanced meals to avoid digestive problems.

Sagittarius:-

Ganesha says your support towards any social service organization will be best. If planning to invest money somewhere, think about it seriously. The situation is favorable at this time. Youth should be aware of their career. Getting into a dispute with someone will cause harm. It will be good if you keep up with your work. Respect the elder members of the household and follow their guidance. All tasks in the field of work will be completed properly. Do not let the interference of outsiders fall on your family. Carelessness towards diet can have a bad effect on health.

Capricorn:-

Ganesha says you will have a special place in society due to your personality and simple nature. It is the right time to resolve family disputes. A beneficial and happy situation is happening for you at this time. On receiving sad news from a close relative, your mind may be a little depressed. At this time, you and your family have to keep your morale strong. The week is not very favorable from the business point of view. There will be a comfortable atmosphere in the house. There may be problems like sleeplessness due to some anxiety.

Aquarius:-

Ganesha says you will get some new information and news which will be auspicious in both familial and financial terms. You will also be busy with creative activities at this time. Don't waste time talking to other people. Prioritize your thoughts. Be careful because you may violate the traffic rules or get into a dispute. Few new proposals may be found in business at this time. Don't waste time thinking too much. The family environment may be comfortable. Joint pain and gas problems may increase.

Pisces:-

Ganesha says this week you will feel strong confidence within yourself. Your positivity and balanced thinking will complete your important tasks in a planned manner. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family due to any success achieved by the child. Try to complete tasks on time. Overthinking can lead to important breakthroughs slipping out of your hands. Current business activities will be slow for now. Spending happy time with family people will make you feel fresh. It is necessary to be very conscious about health.

