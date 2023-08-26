Tarot Card Reading for today, August 26: Gemini to have a positive day, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Tarot Card Reading for today, August 26

Tarot Card Reading for Today, August 26: India TV exclusively brings daily tarot reading to you by Mystic Sonia. Know what the card has to say about your zodiac sign.

Aries

Cards: King of Swords, Four of Pentacles

It is possible that you are controlling your feelings and not expressing them to anyone. You feel that no one will understand you, therefore, you are not putting effort into being expressive. You need to come out of this phase and try to be receptive and vocal.

Taurus

Cards: The Death Card, Five of Swords

It is possible that you were related to someone in the past and present. And you are guilty about something. You are remembering the past and you are thinking about all those things which are not helping you to close this chapter. All you need to do here is that if you roam around in this vicious circle, then the better thing for you would be to take a step ahead, give or accept, or receive that closure that you have been waiting for so long.

Gemini

Cards: King of Coins, Queen of Pentacles

Both King and Queen have come together which is a beautiful combination. And here is the combination of Passion and Abundance which is your active energy and the abundance that you are going to get. So it can be a very positive and lucky day for you. If you want to start something new, then today you can do it without hesitation.

Cancer

Cards: Eight of Pentacles, Queen of Wands

Your hard work is not going to be wasted and will result in a powerful position. You just have to wait and watch and do your hard work exactly as you are doing and then you will see how good the results are.

Leo

Cards: The Empress, Seven of Pentacles

You have everything. You can be a creative person, you can be spiritually inclined or you can be a person of power. Here Seven of Pentacles is showing a new idea that you have already reached a level. To start something new, you may have a new thought today.

Virgo

Cards: The Death Card, Knight of Pentacles

There is a change in the job change, business change, and financial setup. And here you are approaching something that is forcing you to make a new decision instead of the one you had invested in before.

Libra

Cards: The Lovers Card, Seven of Swords

There can be some relationship issues. You are connected to someone and you are connected very well but somehow things are not going your way these days. Here I also feel that you may be feeling that in this relationship there is someone who is going very far away from you, hiding things from you, not telling you clearly. If you are going through something like this today or you are able to relate to it, then the advice for you is that in this particular area, you don't need to take any strict decision. You have to go with the flow to see what are the changes that you will see next.

Scorpio

Cards: Six of Swords, Five of Cups

There is a very strong requirement to move you from somewhere. You are stuck at a place where it is very, very important for you to get out. So get out of that place because thinking about the past or overthinking a lot will not change anything.

Sagittarius

Cards: The Tower, Temperance

A major shift is going to happen in your life. It may start today and that shift will greet you with a universal blessing, a universal grace. You may have a little problem in recognizing that shift and adjusting to it, but that will be very temporary. If you go through that phase, then there is an abundance for you.

Capricorn

Cards: Eight of Pentacles, King of Swords

Beautiful major arcana energy is here. And he says that some karmic cycle is a new beginning after your end. It also shows long-term travel and it also shows that here it may be possible that you have to travel to start a new business. To make a big decision, there is something major around you that will change.

Pisces

Cards: Four of Wands, Nine of Swords

Four of Wands shows the creation of a beautiful foundation and the probability of a marriage. Nine of Swords shows a little trouble, and a little anxiety. So along with it, this card says that while the foundation is being made, there is a certain anxiety. You may be getting some sleepless nights or you may be worried about some marriage-related decisions. And in your favour, either that decision is not there or you are sad about the marriage-related matter. So here the advice of the universe will be that this anxiety period is a temporary period, This will go away. You don't have to think too much here. Overthinking may only worsen the situation. So a little bit of your thinking pattern, a little bit of mellow down, and then decide what you are going to do exactly next.

