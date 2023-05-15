Sun Transit 2023: Surya gochar in Taurus affect on the 12 zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sun Transit 2023: Surya gochar in Taurus effect on the 12 zodiac signs

Sun transit 2023: The Surya Gochar is very important according to astrology because the Sun God has been called the king of all planets and is the God of health, who gives life energy to the whole world with his light. The sun transits through one zodiac sign in about one month and enters another zodiac sign thus the transit of the sun takes place in a month, which is called Sankranti. On May 15, 2023, Surya Dev will move out of his exalted sign Aries and transit into Venus-ruled Taurus and will remain in this sign till June 15, 2023. This event is also known as Vrishabh Sankranti. Let us know when Sun enters Taurus, how it will affect other zodiac signs.

Aries

Interest in spiritual works will increase during this planetary transit. In terms of education, the transit will prove to be favorable and you will get excellent results. Time is favorable for the people preparing for government jobs. Along with this, where the respect and honor of the people associated with the literary field will increase, time will provide better benefits for those working in the medical field.

Taurus

Sun God is going to transit in Taurus only. For this reason, with the positive coming in the personality of these people, the problems related to money will end. Time is favorable for building or buying a house. Control your anger and speech. With success in the field, the economic side will also be strengthened. Honor and respect will increase by getting a promotion. Chances of receiving unpleasant information from abroad friends and relatives.

Gemini

With the ban on unnecessary expenses, the economic situation will improve. Take your every decision wisely. Do not get easily influenced by anyone. Disagreement can arise between siblings regarding the property of ancestors. People associated with the political field will have to be careful. take care of your health.

Cancer

You have been successful in influencing everyone with your speech. Your respect will increase in society. There can be some auspicious work in the family. There can be problems related to the eyes during this period, so take care. Students should try more to get good marks in class examinations. There will be indifference in matters related to love, so focus on work only.

Leo

The problem related to the job will be solved for a long time. People working hard for a government job can get the desired results. There are possibilities of promotion and new projects in the job. Will get your father's support. There will be monetary gain. Social position prestige will increase. There will be an opportunity for favorable function in the family. Matters related to land or paternal property will be resolved. Even if you want to buy a house or a vehicle, the planetary transit will be favorable.

Virgo

This time will prove to be favorable for the students who wish to study abroad. Do not take any carelessness in your workplace and keep pace with senior officers. A situation of profit is being created in the business of import-export. On the other hand, the owners of pharmacy companies can make good profits during this transit.

Libra

Libra sign people may face financial problems during this period of Sun transit. The mind will also be disturbed. The opposition side will dominate. Invest wisely, work can get spoiled in haste. Avoid lending to anyone. Will actively participate in religious works and orphanages etc. and will do charity. The quick decisions taken and the work done will be appreciated. With the help of your energy, you will be able to control even adverse situations easily.

Scorpio

This time will prove to be favorable for Scorpio people. The economic side will be strengthened by getting opportunities for monetary gain. You can get the desired posting. There can be some tension in married life, so do not let the ego come in between the relationship. Take care of your spouse's health. If you want to apply for service in foreign companies, then the time is favorable for that.

Sagittarius

The incomplete work will gain momentum. Will dominate the opponents. Court-related matters will be in your favor. Avoid making any big investment of money. Students can get success in competitive exams. There will be an inclination towards spiritual works. Family responsibilities will increase. The decisions taken will be appreciated. Despite the successes, somewhere mental stress will have to be faced.

Capricorn

There will be some positive variations in your daily routine. There can be sudden monetary gain. Stay away from wrongdoings as much as possible. Any concern regarding the child can come to mind. This period will be auspicious for you. Travel carefully. Protect goods from theft. If you want to try for citizenship of another country, then from that point of view also the transit of the planet will be favorable.

Aquarius

Along with promotion in the office, respect will increase. Take care of your mother's health. Walk in harmony with the partner in business only then will success be achieved. Chances of getting money are being made. Will get the support of the marrow partner. There will be progress in the work business or occupation. The decisions taken and made will be appreciated.

Pisces

Health-related problems will go away. There will be opportunities for profit in the workplace as well. Do not be negligent in money transactions. Control expenses. There can be a dispute with younger siblings about anything. Due to one reason or the other, there will be an atmosphere of disunity in the family. Do not allow the situation of separatism to arise at such a time. Control your speech and do not make any action plan public until it is completed.

