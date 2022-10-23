Horoscope Today, October 24: On Diwali Aries, Leo will make big profits

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, October 24

Horoscope Today, October 24: Today is the Chaturdarshi date and Monday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Chaturdarshi date will remain till 5.27 pm today. Today is Narak Chaturdashi. After that Amavasya date will start. The validity of yoga will remain till 2.33 pm today. Also, today afternoon at 2:42 pm, there will be Hasta Nakshatra, after that Chitra Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, today is the festival of Hanuman Jayanti and Diwali. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of October 24 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today the start of your day is going to be favorable for you. You will work hard at the working place. You may get many responsibilities, which you will perform well. Today will be beneficial for the people associated with the entertainment industry of this zodiac. There will be a festive atmosphere in your house.

Taurus

Today your day is going to bring new happiness to your family. You will get opportunities to gain money by thinking of doing new work. People will also consult you to work on your plan. Financial condition will be good. Students will make new changes in their studies. Worshiping Mata Lakshmi will improve your financial conditions.

Gemini

Today your day is going to be profitable. The result of hard work will be in your favour. Will focus on myself. Your commendable work will be respected in society. Your confidence in work can give you success. You will spend evening time with your family, there will be an atmosphere of laughter and happiness in the family. Putting your attention in devotion to God, the mind will remain calm.

Cancer

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Your thought work will be completed today. Today you will benefit from the work done with the business partner. Today you will get respect in your society. You will include seasonal fruits for your good health. Feed food to a poor person, you will get the desired result.

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Make full use of the time. The more importance you give to others, the more importance you will get. You will decorate your home in a new way. Today you will get a lot of relief from the problem of migraine, do not pay attention to unnecessary things. You can go to a temple, where you will meet a friend.

Virgo

Today your day will bring a new direction in life. Any important work will be completed with the help of colleagues. Along with this, there will also be a conversation on an important topic, you will get a chance to express your opinion. You will get to learn something new which will be useful in future. Your thoughts will get importance. Serve the cow, you will get rid of all kinds of troubles.

Libra

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. You will go to some religious place, where you will also help some poor people. Will try to complete every task with patience and understanding, your work will be successful. Your expenses may increase. Don't hesitate to ask someone for help, it's all in your favor. Pink, 6

Scorpio

Today your day is going to start well. Your love for children will make you their darling. You will learn something from your mistakes. You will go to Gaushala to do cow service, where you will also meet other people. You can do some creative work, people will like your way of working.

Sagittarius

Your day will be mixed. Will go to meet an old friend at his house, old memories will be refreshed. You may feel tired and stressed, a good diet will help you stay fit. If there is a rift with your spouse, then today is a good day to resolve it. Help in cleaning a nearby temple, your deteriorating work will be done.

Capricorn

Today you will start your day with a calm mind. If you want to buy any item, it would be good to discuss with your family members. You can invite friends to your home. Try to stay away from unnecessary controversies. Feeding a hungry person will bring you auspicious blessings. Sea Green, 2

Aquarius

Today your day is going to start with a good mood. Your financial condition will be better. New avenues of progress will open in the matter of money. Give more importance to the things which are more important to you. Also, you should maintain a balance between your work, family, and friends.

Pisces

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. People of this zodiac who are associated with the field of bakery business, they can get more profit than expected today, due to which the financial condition will remain better. Mothers will teach their children something new, which will bring new ideas to the children. Your evening time will be full of fun and excitement.

