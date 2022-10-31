Horoscope Today, November 1: Favorable day for Aries, Gemini, Virgo; Taurus needs to be careful

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, November 1

Horoscope Today, November 1, 2022: Today is the Ashtami date and Tuesday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Ashtami's date will remain till 11.04 pm tonight. Today Shool Yoga will remain till 1.15 pm and from sunrise to 11.04 pm, there will be permanent Jaya Yoga. After crossing the whole day today, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 2.53 pm late at night. Apart from this, today is Durgashtami fast and Gopashtami fast. Acharya knows from Indu Prakash how the day of November 1 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. Some of your stalled work will be completed today. The financial situation will remain normal. Anxiety will go away and stomach-related problems will get rid of. Married life will be happy, you will go to visit some new place. Some good messages will be received which will make the mind happy. There will be happiness and peace in the family environment. Will consider any religious journey with family members. You will enjoy the journey. There will be more love for your family.

Taurus

Today will bring happy moments. You have to work with your understanding, and the result of the work will be good. You will get the blessings of elders by which you will be successful. Your prestige will increase. Today there will be a possibility of getting good news in the house, you will get happiness in married life. Your desire will increase in religious work, you can get Satsang done, and there will be a festive atmosphere in the house. Take special care of the elders of the house. Due to this their love for you will increase.

Gemini

Today your day will bring a golden moment. Your business will increase, due to which there will be an atmosphere of happiness. You will get support from a friend. There will be an increase in the sales of those doing bakery business, which will give more profit. Will start good work today. You will get rid of diseases. Competitive students need to continue their hard work for good results so that they will be successful soon.

Cancer

Today will be a favorable day for you. Your dedication and devotion towards work will increase, due to which you will also get success in your work. Happiness will increase and the mind will be happy. The stalled plans will be restarted. Doing good work in the company can get a good rating from the boss. You will get more benefits. You will be able to get out of the bad company and adopt good company. People associated with science research will work on a new project today. He will play an important role in the betterment of the country.

Leo

Today will bring new happiness for you. You will get health benefits. For the problem with your eyes, see a good doctor today, which will make you feel better. Will do the work with full hard work, so that its result will come in your favor. Students' day will be busy today. You have to avoid excessive anger today. A new happy moment will come in married life, you will get the happiness of children. Do not hurt anyone's feelings with your words, take care of this and talk to the best.

Virgo

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today you will buy a new vehicle. The family will get support. You will go to a new place today, from which you will learn a new lesson of new life. You will help a helper today, from which you will be blessed. Will make up the idea of ​​a party with family members, which will increase happiness. You will get a new experience of some new work. Any big work will start with your hands.

Libra

Today there will be new enthusiasm and happiness in you. You will start your new business, you will do the work with all your heart. You will get some new experiences. Mental troubles will be removed, due to which your mind will be happy. Your fame will increase and your respect will also increase. You will take cooperation from a friend. Today you should stay away from controversy, otherwise, you may get into trouble. Due to the arrival of relatives, the schedule of the day can change, and there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house.

Scorpio

Today will be a very good day for you, your mind will be happy. You have to be patient so that you will touch new heights. You will get profit in the business of automobile. You will get the pleasure of a new religious place. You will go on a tour with your friends or colleagues. You will get benefits from people associated with administrative services. Will start a new business. Relationships with your close relatives will increase. Today you will be excited to start some new work.

Sagittarius

Today will show a new path of happiness. Plans to visit a park with family members are likely to be canceled. You will get the benefit of family comfort. You will contact a politician. You will speed up all your stalled work with full confidence, you may need other colleagues to add to your plan. You will remain devotional today, by doing cow service you will get happiness and your companionship will increase. Today will be favorable for you, today all your work will be successful.

Capricorn

Today will be a happy day. Your courage will increase and you will be able to do courageous deeds. You will get the benefit of homeland. You will get an opportunity to do impressive work. You will get an opportunity to take a new step in life. You will have to work with patience, which will give full results of the work. You will adopt new techniques to increase your work efficiency, your work will do well. There will be a chance to go to a new place in another city with a new friend.

Aquarius

Today your day will bring a lot of happiness. You will keep your opinion with the people at home and you will get good results. Special attention will have to be given to the health of the children. You will meet a good doctor for stomach problems, which will give you some relief. You will get rid of business complications. Working with patience will bring happiness. Stay away from negative things and adopt positive thoughts. Women will be busy with household chores today. Will prepare new dishes for the kids.

Pisces

Today your day will be more pleasant. You will take your work in a new direction. Will consider buying a new vehicle from friends, you will get good advice. There will be an increase in food and wealth. You will be promoted from the post in which you are working. Will work in a new direction which will boost your fame. Plant a Tulsi tree at home and do not mind in worship. Family happiness and peace will increase. Today you will go to Gaushala to feed the cow, you will meet some new people there.

Read More Astrology News