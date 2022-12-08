Horoscope Today, December 8: Aries should eat basil leaves for health benefits, know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 8: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, December 8: Thursday is the full moon day of Marshish Shukla Paksha. The full moon will remain till 9.37 am in the morning, after that the Pratipada date of Pausha Krishna Paksha will start. Rohini Nakshatra will be there till 12.33 pm today, after that Mrigashira Nakshatra will appear. Apart from this, today is the full moon day. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how your day will be on December 8 and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

Today your happiness is going to be doubled. All the work will be completed easily. You will make a plan for our future and think about it. Most of your time will be spent in fulfilling the wishes of the family members. There can be a debate with the spouse on some old matter. To convince your partner, you can gift him a ring. This will increase the sweetness in your relationship. Health will be good by eating basil leaves early in the morning.

Taurus

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. There is a possibility of getting a chance to start a new relationship. The income of vegetable traders will increase. It will be a good day for people joining new jobs. Unemployed people may get a job offer from a good company. Today is a good for lovemates. A plan can be made to go out somewhere. Feed the birds and your mind will be happy.

Gemini

Today will be a good day. There are chances of completion of the already made plans, as well as new work can be planned. You will be full of emotion towards relationships. The family members will help you. With your help, someone in need will benefit. You will get relief from the problem of diabetes to a great extent.

Cancer

The day will bring new opportunities for you. All the work done with hard work will be completed. Be a little careful in the matter of business. Your business partners may come to get you to sign any important document and it would be better to read the document thoroughly before signing it. Don't do anything in haste. Avoid making risky deals in the business. Today is an auspicious day, and you can also get a discount. Offering water to the Peepal tree will strengthen your financial side.

Leo

The day will be happy for you. Your mind will be consumed in writing. You can also get a prize because of some old poem earlier. Students of this zodiacs who want to do their studies abroad will talk to foreign universities regarding their future. Along with this, there will be the full support of family and friends. Hotel Management students will be eager to start a new project today. Youth may get some good news.

Virgo

The day will be happy. In the matter of business, you will get timely help from your close friends and your mind will be happy. The economic side will be stronger than before. For the students of this zodiac, today is the day to concentrate on studies. The more hard work you do, the more success you will achieve. By taking the blessings of your parents, you will get success in all your work. Offering boondi in Hanuman temple will solve all your problems.

Libra

Today your confidence will be increased and expectations will also be high. There are chances of you getting new job opportunities. Today will be a good day for private teachers and you can also be promoted. Along with this, a plan to watch a movie can also be made. Lovemates will give time to their partners and closeness will increase in the relationship. Lighting a ghee lamp in front of Goddess Lakshmi will increase happiness and prosperity in your home.

Scorpio

Today will be a mixed day. You may spend more money on buying household items. Today you will get proper employment opportunities. The blessings of parents will help you reach your destination. You will play an active role in politics. You will face opponents. Due to excessive travel, you will feel tired. Married people of this zodiac can plan for dinner in a restaurant today. By offering water on Shivling all your troubles will be cured.

Sagittarius

Your energy level will be good. The inner strength will also prove helpful in improving the day at work. Beware of those people who try to lead you on the wrong path. Changes in the life of the spouse will increase happiness. If you buy furniture items then the day is auspicious for you. Don't trust anyone else. Partnership in business should be done thoughtfully, as well as implementing new schemes will be beneficial. Faith in the child will increase. Feeding jaggery to the cow will improve the financial condition.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. You may get scolded by the boss for something in the office today. You will maintain a balance between your work and life. You will start new tasks and keep moving forward. The day is auspicious for investing in property. There can be tension in the family over something related to the younger brother. Today your interest in artistic works will increase. In studies, this is the time for the students to study hard. It will be beneficial for you to take advice from friends before working on a new project. Traveling to religious places will be auspicious if you go with your spouse. Today is a better day for the students of this zodiac. Today is the best day to join a new course. Today is a better day for lovemates.

Aquarius

Today is going to be beneficial for you. You can get success in court cases. As much as possible, start any work only after taking the opinion of the father and success will be certain. You need to be careful in the office today. Your one wrong step can land you in trouble. Your personality will smell like jasmine flowers, that means your fame will spread far and wide. By donating green urad dal to the needy, your troubles will go away and you will feel stress-free.

Pisces

Today will be normal in all terms. In terms of career, you will take more responsibilities than your capacity. As a result, your stress may increase. Whoever you talk to will agree with your opinion. Your thinking about a particular matter can change. Find its solution and reduce your workload. Expenses may increase, so buy only essential items. Today is good for the people associated with the theater business. There will be new ways of progress in the field. You will feel better after getting success in some old work. Clean the temple.

