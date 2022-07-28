Aaj Ka Panchang July 29: Know Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset timings on Friday

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang July 29

Aaj Ka Panchang July 29: Today is Pratipada date and Friday of Shravan Shukla Paksha. Pratipada date will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 1.22 am late in the night. Today Siddhi Yoga will remain till 6.35 pm in the evening. Along with this, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 9.47 am today, after that Ashlesha Nakshatra will start. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious Time

Pratipada date - till 1.22 am late at night

Siddhi Yoga - till 6.35 pm

Pushya Nakshatra - Today morning till 9.47 am

Rahukaal

Delhi - 10:46 am to 12:27 pm

Mumbai - Before 11:07 pm to 12:45 pm

Chandigarh - 10:46 am to 12:29 pm

Lucknow - 10:32 am to 12:13 pm

Bhopal - 10:47 am to 12:26 pm

Kolkata - 10:04 am to 11:43 pm

Ahmedabad - Before 11:06 pm to 12:46 pm

Chennai - 10:40 am to 12:15 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 5:70 am

Sunset - 7:13 pm

