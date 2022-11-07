Aaj Ka Panchang 8 November 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 8 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 8 November 2022: Today is the full moon day and Tuesday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. The full moon will remain till 4.31 pm today. Vyatipat Yoga will remain till 9.46 pm tonight. Along with this, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 1.39 minutes late in the night. Today is Guru Nanak Jayanti. Apart from this, the full moon and Khagras lunar eclipse will take place today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Chaturdashi Tithi - Today evening till 4:15 pm

Siddhi Yoga - Tonight till 10.37 minutes

Ashwini Nakshatra - Tonight till 12.37 minutes

Swarg Lok ki Bhadra - From 4:15 pm today to 4:23 am the next morning

Rahukal

Delhi - 02:48 pm to 04:10 pm

Mumbai - 03:12 pm to 04:37 pm

Chandigarh - 02:48 PM to 04:09 PM

Lucknow - 02:35 pm to 03:57 pm

Bhopal - 02:51 pm to 04:14 pm

Kolkata - 02:08 pm to 03:32 pm

Ahmedabad - 03:10 pm to 04:34 pm

Chennai- 02:46 pm to 04:13 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:36 am

Sunset - 5:32 pm

