Aaj ka Panchang 2 December 2022: Know Friday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 2 December 2022: Today is the Dashami date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Friday. Dashami Tithi will cross the whole day today and will remain till 5:39 am the next morning. Vajra Yoga will remain till 7.29 am today morning, after that, crossing the whole day today, Siddhi Yoga will remain till 5.51 am the next day. After crossing today's whole day, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 5:45 in the next morning. Apart from this, today Mercury will rise in the west and today is Panchak.

Auspicious time

Dashami Tithi - Next morning till 5.39 am

Vajra Yoga - up to 7:29 in the

morning Siddhi Yoga - up to 5:51 in the

morning Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra - up to 5:45 in the morning

Rahukaal

Delhi - 10:52 am to 12:11 pm

Mumbai - 11:05 am to 12:28 pm

Chandigarh - 10:55 am to 12:12 pm

Lucknow - 10:37 am to 11:56 am

Bhopal - 10:49 am to 12:10 pm

Kolkata - 10:05 am to 11:26 am

Ahmedabad - 11:08 am to 12:29 pm

Chennai - 10:33 am to 11:58 am until

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:54 am

Sunset - 5:23 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 on India TV)

