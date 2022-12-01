Aaj ka Panchang 2 December 2022: Know Friday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Thursday, December 01, 2022
     
Aaj ka Panchang 2 December 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: December 01, 2022 20:40 IST
Aaj ka Panchang 2 December 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj ka Panchang 2 December 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 2 December 2022: Today is the Dashami date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Friday. Dashami Tithi will cross the whole day today and will remain till 5:39 am the next morning. Vajra Yoga will remain till 7.29 am today morning, after that, crossing the whole day today, Siddhi Yoga will remain till 5.51 am the next day. After crossing today's whole day, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 5:45 in the next morning. Apart from this, today Mercury will rise in the west and today is Panchak. 

Auspicious time

Dashami Tithi - Next morning till 5.39 am

Vajra Yoga - up to 7:29 in the
morning Siddhi Yoga - up to  5:51 in the
morning Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra - up to 5:45 in the morning

Rahukaal

Delhi - 10:52 am to 12:11 pm
Mumbai - 11:05 am to 12:28 pm
Chandigarh - 10:55 am to 12:12 pm
Lucknow - 10:37 am to 11:56 am
Bhopal - 10:49 am to 12:10 pm
Kolkata - 10:05 am to 11:26 am
Ahmedabad - 11:08 am to 12:29 pm
Chennai - 10:33 am to 11:58 am until

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:54 am 
Sunset - 5:23 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30  on India TV)

