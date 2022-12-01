Aaj ka Panchang 2 December 2022: Know Friday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 2 December 2022: Today is the Dashami date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Friday. Dashami Tithi will cross the whole day today and will remain till 5:39 am the next morning. Vajra Yoga will remain till 7.29 am today morning, after that, crossing the whole day today, Siddhi Yoga will remain till 5.51 am the next day. After crossing today's whole day, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 5:45 in the next morning. Apart from this, today Mercury will rise in the west and today is Panchak.
Auspicious time
Dashami Tithi - Next morning till 5.39 am
Vajra Yoga - up to 7:29 in the
morning Siddhi Yoga - up to 5:51 in the
morning Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra - up to 5:45 in the morning
Rahukaal
Delhi - 10:52 am to 12:11 pm
Mumbai - 11:05 am to 12:28 pm
Chandigarh - 10:55 am to 12:12 pm
Lucknow - 10:37 am to 11:56 am
Bhopal - 10:49 am to 12:10 pm
Kolkata - 10:05 am to 11:26 am
Ahmedabad - 11:08 am to 12:29 pm
Chennai - 10:33 am to 11:58 am until
Sunrise-Sunset time
Sunrise - 6:54 am
Sunset - 5:23 pm
