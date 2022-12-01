December Horoscope 2022: Know monthly astrology prediction of all the 12 zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Know December astrology prediction

December Horoscope 2022: There are many transits and retrogrades in the month of December which will leave an impact on the 12 zodiac signs. The personal, professional to social lives of people will experience some auspicious and inauspicious changes. While Cancer needs to be careful about its health, Aries will get profit from various sources. Check out the monthly astrological prediction of all the zodiac signs here-

Aries

Ganesha says that for the people of Aries, the first half of this month will be more auspicious and successful than the second half. During this time, the economic efforts made by you in various fields will also be successful. Those who are busy preparing for any exam competition can also get desired success. This month, you can plan to buy and sell land, buildings, or vehicles. Be it the field of work or the field of politics, the enemies will be defeated. In the middle of the month, you will get profit from various sources, but there will be more expenditure than income. In the workplace, secret enemies can plot, which can cause you mental stress, but they will not be able to harm you. There will be strength in love relations. There will be many opportunities to spend pleasant moments with the love partner. Control your anger and speech in the second half of the month, otherwise, it can affect your married life.

Taurus

Ganesha says that this month you may see many ups and downs in your career business. In such a situation, invest money in business or any plan only after thinking. Although the beginning of the month is auspicious for you financially. During this, you will get full support from seniors in the workplace and your opponents will be defeated. During this time, be it at home or the workplace, avoid giving weight to small things. During this time, the mind of the students may get distracted from their studies. Working women may find it difficult to strike a balance between work and home, but they will get full support from their spouse in difficult times and they will be able to overcome all challenges. If you are already in a love relationship, then it will get stronger and if you were thinking of proposing to someone, then with the help of a friend, your talk will be done. The people of Taurus will have to take special care of themselves in the changing season, otherwise, there may be health problems.

Gemini

Ganesha says that the more you work hard this month, the more you will be able to get benefits. At the beginning of the month, you may have to travel long or short distances in connection with your career or business. You will get mixed results from travel. In business, you have to avoid doing losses in nearby gains. In the second week of the month, there may be some problems related to land-building or ancestral property. During this, avoid getting misled and ridiculing anyone. At the same time, do not stick your leg in someone's fault, otherwise, you may have to face unnecessary trouble or humiliation. The people of Gemini will need to maintain better coordination with their relatives this month. Be it a love affair or married life, do not let any misunderstanding arise with your partner, otherwise, it may affect your relationship.

Cancer

Ganesha says that the beginning of the month will remain a challenge for the people of Cancer to fulfill the responsibilities related to domestic and workplace. Be it workplace or home-family, avoid giving weight to small things. During this time, you will be troubled by some big concerns related to the children's side, while in matters related to home and family, you will get less support from your relatives than expected. In the second half of the month, if you are planning to join any new plan or business, then take steps in this direction very carefully. Before taking any risk, do take the advice of your well-wishers and in case of confusion, it will be better to take your step back. In difficult times, your love partner will stand by your side like a shadow. At the same time, your life partner will play an important role in solving your financial problems. There will be a need to be careful about health in the changing season.

Leo

Ganesha says that the people of the Leo zodiac will feel a little sad if they do not get relative support from friends and relatives. Avoid any kind of negligence in the workplace, otherwise, it can become the reason for your humiliation. During this, invest money in business very thoughtfully. If any matter is going on in the court, then try to settle it outside with mutual consent, otherwise, the matter may drag on for a long time. In the second half of the month, there is a strong chance of long or short-distance travel. Travel will prove beneficial and enhance new contacts. During this, new sources of your income will be created, but in spite of this, the excess expenditure will remain. Due to this your respect will increase. Love partner or life partner, do not let your ego clash with him this month, otherwise, you may have to face unnecessary mental problems. Avoid ignoring your partner's feelings and try to resolve any misunderstanding through dialogue rather than argument. Avoid compromising your health in any way this month, otherwise, you may have to go to the hospital.

Virgo

Ganesha says that the people of Virgo will need to avoid both pride and humiliation this month. Keep your behavior balanced while meeting people, otherwise, people may create a negative image of you. In the second week of the month, with the help of an influential person or friend, there will be an opportunity to get involved in profitable schemes. During this, additional sources of income will be created. Will be able to get the desired profit in business as well. In the second half of the month, there can be a debate in the family about something. While solving the dispute, do not ignore the feelings of the relatives. During this, those doing business related to foreign countries will be benefited. Money stuck somewhere for a long time will be received. However, a large amount of money will also be spent on things related to amenities. There will be concern about the needs related to the child and his career. In love affairs, this month you have to watch your steps carefully, otherwise, you may have to face all kinds of unnecessary problems. Do not forget to ignore any health-related problems and correct your daily routine.

Libra

Ganesha says that at the beginning of the month, the mind will be happy if you get desired success in a particular work. During this, you will get many opportunities to spend happy moments with your family members. A long or short-distance religious journey can then also become a program for a picnic. You will get opportunities for financial gain by contact with an influential person. In the middle of the month, your money will become an additional source of profit, but in comparison to that, the expenditure of money will be much more. The mind will remain worried about this economic imbalance. During this, the mind will also be worried about the health of an elderly person in the house. In the second half of the month, the mind will be disturbed due to the sudden burden of work in the workplace or transfer to an unwanted place. During this, misunderstanding may arise with a friend or love partner regarding something. The entry of a third person in love affairs can work to increase your worries. There will remain differences between spouses. In such a situation, it would be prudent to control your speech and keep your mind calm.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that whether it is your personal life or problems related to your workplace, you may have to face challenges. Keep your papers and belongings safe, otherwise, there is a possibility of losing them. Take special care of your health and belongings, especially during the journey. Efforts made for livelihood will prove to be successful, but remember that do not let the opportunity in hand go by mistake, otherwise, you may have to repent later. Drive the vehicle very carefully. In the middle of the month, your opponents may try to mislead you. During this period, whether it is a career or business, do not trust anyone blindly. Also, avoid sharing your secret with an unknown person. In the second half of the month, there may be a problem with the opposite sex. To maintain strength in a love relationship, do not ignore the feelings of your love partner and do not interfere excessively in his personal matters. In the second half of the month, any major concern related to your life partner can cause your mental stress.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that whether it is work or personal life, ignoring small things, you have to focus on your goal. You will have income from various sources but the excess expenditure will also remain. You may have to travel long or short distances in the middle of the month. Travel will prove to be tiring and expensive. During this, the mind of Sagittarius will remain apprehensive about the apprehension of any evil. Employed people will remain in fear of transfer to an unwanted place. There will be instability in business or jobs. In the second half of the month, there can be a debate with relatives regarding ancestral property or the solution to any domestic problem. New hurdles may have to be faced in matters related to land-building. Take your steps very carefully in love affairs and avoid showing it, otherwise, you may have to face social defamation. There will be sweetness in married life and in difficult times your life partner will remain with you like a shadow. However, you should not ignore any kind of health-related problem, otherwise, you may have to visit the hospital. An old disease can emerge once again. Keep your routine and food right.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that at the beginning of the month, you will get the good news of success in a particular work. During this time, the efforts made in the direction of career business will prove to be successful, but you have to avoid losing consciousness in enthusiasm, otherwise, the color of your happiness may get disturbed. Read properly while signing any paper. In the second half of the month, the mind will be worried about the health of an elderly person in the house. During this, some problems related to the workplace will also become a major cause of your concern. Drive carefully and stay away from drugs. Do not ignore the feelings of your love partner to bring mutual trust and strength to the love relationship. A female friend will prove to be helpful in removing the sourness with the love partner. To maintain sweetness in married life, control your speech and anger, and avoid taking workplace problems home. Do take some time out of your busy schedule for your spouse.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that at the beginning of the month, you will get the full support of your best friends and with their help, new sources of profit will be created. Seniors will also help you in the workplace. During this time, people associated with politics will need to be very careful of the people who do graffiti, otherwise, you can lose the won bet. Along with your work, you have to take full care of your health as well, otherwise, health-related problems can not only cause physical pain but also become a hindrance to achieving your goals. In the second half of the month, you will get mixed results if you make efforts for a specific task. During this, avoid doing any risky work. Your opponents can become active and obstruct your work, although they will not be able to harm you. In the second half of the month, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to getting some good news from the children's side.

Pisces

Ganesha says that the people of the Pisces zodiac will end their wait for people striving for livelihood and they will get a better opportunity. Money stuck in the market of business people can come out unexpectedly. In a dispute related to land and building, the decision will go in your favor. In the middle of the month, you should avoid blindly trusting any person, otherwise, there may be losses instead of gains. During this, new sources of income will be created through a special person. Long or short-distance travel will prove to be pleasant and profitable. Marriage of unmarried people can be fixed in the second half of the month. If you were thinking of proposing to someone, then your talk will be done and if you are already in a love relationship, then mutual trust and love will increase in your relationship. Relatives can also put a seal of marriage on your love. Will get a chance to participate in some auspicious program with the family. Meeting a dear person after a long time will remind you of your golden days.

