Horoscope Today, December 1: Favorable day for Leo, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, December 1: Today is the Ashtami date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Ashtami Tithi was till 7.21 am today morning, after that Navami Tithi started, which will last till 6.14 am the next day. Harshan Yoga will be there till 9.34 am today morning, along with this the whole day will be Ravi Yoga. After crossing today's whole day, Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till the next morning at 5.44 am. Apart from this, today is Panchak and Mahananda Navami.

Aries

Today will be a happy day for you. In society, you can get respect for any social work done earlier. Married life will be happy. You can go to dinner with Lovemate. There are chances of a two-fold increase in your business. Feed the poor, your wishes will be fulfilled soon.

Taurus

Today will be spent with family members. An outing with the family can also be planned. Suddenly your close relative can come to your house. Planning for a long tour with friends can be done. There are chances for profit in your business. Health will be better than before. Today you can start a new business by taking the blessings of your elders, which will benefit you in the future. Today will be a good day for those in love. Offer water to the Sun God.

Gemini

Today, new thoughts can enter the mind. It is a good day for the students preparing for government exams, they can make some changes in their time table, hard work will yield good results. Sweetness will remain in married life. Your work in the office can be appreciated. The whole day will be full of enjoyment. Worship in the temple every morning.

Cancer

Today will be a normal day. Your career will get a new direction. Your dignity will increase at the workplace. Keeping control over your speech will only benefit you. Take care of your health today. It would be better if you avoid outside food. Lovemates of this zodiac can plan to go on a long drive. Before going out of the house, you must take the necessary things. Donate by making laddus of sesame seeds.

Leo

Today will be a favorable day. To get happiness, you need to bring a little change in your nature. There will definitely be happiness in the house. Family related problems will go away on their own today. Today someone close will double your happiness. There will be new opportunities for growth in the workplace. Today you may have a little more trouble with the help of colleagues in the office. In the evening, with the help of your spouse, your problems will reduce slightly, after which you will feel better. People's opinion will prove to be effective for you. Offer water to the Peepal tree.

Virgo

Today your trend will be towards spirituality. You can plan to visit the temple or organize any religious event. Enemy will try their best to trouble you, but with your understanding you will be able to complete the tasks. Giving a new coin to a girl will increase happiness and prosperity in the family. Unmarried people of this zodiac can get auspicious marriage proposal. You can make a plan to buy electronic goods. Offer water to Lord Shiva.

Libra

Today your day will be mixed. Today, buying household things can cost you more money. You will get proper employment opportunities. You will play an active role in politics. You will face opponents. People of this sign need to avoid legal matters, otherwise you may have to pay a hefty amount in return.

Scorpio

Today your day will be happy. Your inner strength will also prove helpful in making the day better in the workplace. It will be a normal day for businessmen. Married people of this zodiac can plan for dinner in a restaurant today. There will be profit in the work of buying and selling old jayzad. Today the faith in the child will increase. The economic side will remain strong. By feeding jaggery to the cow, the economic condition will be better.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be full of happiness. Your interest in artistic works will grow. In studies, this is the time for the students to study hard. It will be beneficial for you to take advice from friends before working on a new project. Today, traveling to religious places will be auspicious if you go with your spouse. Today is a better day for the students of this zodiac. It is the best day to join a new course. Today is a better day for Lovemate. The trust in your family will increase. Offer Belpatra to Lord Shiva.

Capricorn

Today will be a fine day. Changes in the life of the spouse will create an atmosphere of happiness. The marriage related problem going on in the house will be solved soon. Today beware of those people who think of taking you on the wrong path. Today the faith in the child will increase. The economic side will remain strong. By feeding jaggery to the cow, the economic condition will be better. Don't trust anyone else today. Partnership in business should be done thoughtfully as well as implementing new plans would benefit. Feed bread to a black dog, health will improve.

Aquarius

Today is going to bring a new change. Your behavior will be appreciated among the people. Job emails can come from any company. It will be a good day for the students. You can get some good news related to competitive exam. Today there will be stability in the economic sector. If you offer durva to Ganesha, your wishes will be fulfilled. By keeping distance from negative thoughts, you will surely achieve success in your field of work.

Pisces

Today your day will be beneficial. If you start a new business by taking blessings, then it is sure to be profitable. To improve the financial condition, you should continue your hard work. You can be successful on the strength of hard work. Do not interfere in the affairs of others today, give your opinion only when necessary. Your interest in the political side will increase, people will appreciate your work. Due to excessive anger, your work can get spoiled. It would be better to avoid getting angry quickly on anything today. Today is an auspicious day to invest in property. There can be tension in the family over something from the younger brother. Offer water mixed with rice after bath today, the mind will remain calm.

