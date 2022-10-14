Friday, October 14, 2022
     
  Aaj Ka Panchang 15 October: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 15 October: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 15 October: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Updated on: October 14, 2022 21:05 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 15 October: Today is the sixth day of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Today's date of Shashti will be whole night. Today there will be Variyan Yoga till 2.25 pm. After that, Ravi Yoga will be there from 11.22 pm onwards. Also, tonight there will be Mrigashira Nakshatra till 11.22 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

  • Shashthi Tithi - Today's whole day will be whole night
  • Mrigashira Nakshatra - Tonight at 11.22 am
  • Ravi Yoga - From 11.22 pm onwards
  • Variyan Yoga - Today afternoon till 2.25 pm

Rahukal

  • Delhi- 09:14 am to 10:41 am
  • Mumbai- 09:29 am to 10:57 am
  • Chandigarh- 09:16 am to 10:42 am
  • Lucknow- 08:59 am to 10:26 am
  • Bhopal - 09:12 am to 10:39 am
  • Kolkata- 08:28 am to 09:55 am
  • Ahmedabad- 09:31 am to 10:58 am
  • Chennai- 08:57 am to 10:26 am

Sunrise-sunset time

Sunrise - 6:20 am

Sunset - 5:54 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

