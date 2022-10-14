Aaj Ka Panchang 15 October: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 15 October: Today is the sixth day of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Today's date of Shashti will be whole night. Today there will be Variyan Yoga till 2.25 pm. After that, Ravi Yoga will be there from 11.22 pm onwards. Also, tonight there will be Mrigashira Nakshatra till 11.22 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.
Auspicious time
- Shashthi Tithi - Today's whole day will be whole night
- Mrigashira Nakshatra - Tonight at 11.22 am
- Ravi Yoga - From 11.22 pm onwards
- Variyan Yoga - Today afternoon till 2.25 pm
Rahukal
- Delhi- 09:14 am to 10:41 am
- Mumbai- 09:29 am to 10:57 am
- Chandigarh- 09:16 am to 10:42 am
- Lucknow- 08:59 am to 10:26 am
- Bhopal - 09:12 am to 10:39 am
- Kolkata- 08:28 am to 09:55 am
- Ahmedabad- 09:31 am to 10:58 am
- Chennai- 08:57 am to 10:26 am
Sunrise-sunset time
Sunrise - 6:20 am
Sunset - 5:54 pm
(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)
Aaj Ka Panchang 12 October 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunse
Aaj Ka Panchang 13 October 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset
DON'T MISS
Financial Horoscope, Oct 14: Gemini will be lucky, Capricorn need to be careful & not work in haste
Horoscope Today, October 14: Beneficial day for Cancer, Aries; THESE zodiac signs should be cautious