Aaj Ka Panchang 15 October: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 15 October: Today is the sixth day of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Today's date of Shashti will be whole night. Today there will be Variyan Yoga till 2.25 pm. After that, Ravi Yoga will be there from 11.22 pm onwards. Also, tonight there will be Mrigashira Nakshatra till 11.22 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Shashthi Tithi - Today's whole day will be whole night

Mrigashira Nakshatra - Tonight at 11.22 am

Ravi Yoga - From 11.22 pm onwards

Variyan Yoga - Today afternoon till 2.25 pm

Rahukal

Delhi- 09:14 am to 10:41 am

Mumbai- 09:29 am to 10:57 am

Chandigarh- 09:16 am to 10:42 am

Lucknow- 08:59 am to 10:26 am

Bhopal - 09:12 am to 10:39 am

Kolkata- 08:28 am to 09:55 am

Ahmedabad- 09:31 am to 10:58 am

Chennai- 08:57 am to 10:26 am

Sunrise-sunset time

Sunrise - 6:20 am

Sunset - 5:54 pm

