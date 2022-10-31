Aaj Ka Panchang 1 November 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 1 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 1 November 2022: Today is the Ashtami date and Tuesday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Ashtami's date will remain till 11.04 pm tonight. Today Shool Yoga will remain till 1.15 pm and from sunrise to 11.04 pm, there will be permanent Jaya Yoga. After crossing the whole day today, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 2.53 pm late at night. Apart from this, today is Durgashtami fast and Gopashtami fast.

Auspicious time

Ashtami date - till 11.04 pm

Shool Yoga - 1 pm to 15 minutes

Standeejaya Yoga - till 11.4 pm

Shravan Nakshatra - Late night till 2.53 pm

Raahukal

Delhi- 02:50 pm to 04:13 pm

Mumbai - 03:14 pm to 04:40 pm

Chandigarh- 02:50 pm to 04:12 pm

Lucknow - 02:37 pm to 04:00 pm

Bhopal - 02:53 pm to 04:17 pm

Kolkata- 02:10 pm to 03:35 pm

Ahmedabad - 03:12 in the afternoon to 04:37 in the evening

Chennai- 02:47 pm to 04:15 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:31 am

Sunset - 5:37 pm

