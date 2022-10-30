Weekly Horoscope (31 Oct to 6 Nov): Taurus & Libra may face expenses, Pisces must invest money carefully

Follow us on Know astrology predictions for all zodiac signs from October 31 to November 6

Weekly Horoscope (31 Oct to 6 Nov): This week, special focus needs to be on the health and career for all zodiac signs. While taking up some sort of exercise routine is a must for Taurus and Cancer, financially, the week will turn out to be a rollercoaster for Libras as many unexpected and unnecessary expenditure may turn up their way. It is important to know what measures must be taken so that the necessary steps can be taken to avoid any loss during the coming week. Know from Chirag Bejan Daruwalla the weekly astrology prediction for all zodiac signs from October 31 to November 6 and make the most of the coming time.

​Aries

Ganesha says your health will be normal at the beginning of this week. But at the end of the week, you may face some problems due to health issues. In such a situation, as always, avoid treating every disease at home and do not waste time by adopting home remedies by mistake. Otherwise, your problem may increase due to delays in getting the right treatment. If you do business related to foreign countries this week, then you are likely to get immense success in connecting with many new sources and earning financial benefits from them. You will need to be prepared from the very beginning and adopt the right strategy. This week, the children of the house can help you a lot in handling many household chores. But for this, you have to ask them for help to appear noble. Along with this, you will also be able to make some new friends in society with your charm and personality. This week you will get an opportunity to directly interact with your superior and find out all your questions and answers. By this, you can also guess why your boss talks to you so rudely. As soon as you come to know the real reason behind this, your mind will get relief to a great extent. However, during this time, use your words very carefully while talking. This week the good marks of a child in the family may create a feeling of competition in your mind. After that, the time that you were wasting before watching more TV or playing sports, you will be seen reading and writing in the right direction. Seeing this sudden positive change in you, your family members will also feel happy.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week is also going to be a little better in terms of health. Special attention will have to be given, such as exercising or yoga in the park when time permits, and walking regularly for about 30 minutes in the morning and evening. Unnecessary expenditures this whole week can make your financial condition very bad. So, while spending as little as possible, buy only those things which are very important. You will have to face adverse financial results. Chances are that this week, the advice of a member of the household will help you earn extra money, which will make you happy. Along with this, you will also be seen spending openly on the members of the house and taking gifts for them. Mid of the week will be more favorable for professional people. It will help you a lot to advance your career. For students who want to pursue any vocational education, this time can generally be more auspicious. Along with this, they will also get many opportunities while performing well in their education. So you should make full use of your time.

Gemini

Ganesha says apart from minor health problems, the chances of getting any major disease will be negligible for the people of this zodiac. However, in case of any seasonal illness, without self-treatment at home, you are advised not to take medicines without a doctor's advice. For those who invest in any type of stock market, this week is bringing special success. Because during this time they will also get a chance to earn money from that source, which they did not expect even in their dreams. Your behavior with your family will be very bad at the beginning of this week. There will be trouble in your family life. Because of this, you may also regret the work done at the end of the week. But despite this remorse, you will fail to improve your relationship with your family. According to your career horoscope, in the second half of this week, businessmen of this zodiac will get a lot of praise and progress along with getting freedom from ups and downs. You will get the support of luck and even after less hard work, you will get auspicious results. Many students will have to travel unnecessarily this week. Due to this, they might not get proper time for their studies. In such a situation, avoid unnecessary travel as much as possible this week, otherwise, there may be trouble.

Cancer

Ganesha says if you were suffering from any major illness then the hard work of the doctor and the proper care of your family members will improve your health. With this, you will be able to get rid of your disease forever. Your expenses will increase in the beginning, but after that, you can try to control the expenses of your family members or partner. For this, it would be better if you plan the right budget with them and only then do any expenditure. Remember that whatever money you are spending, it should be for buying essentials only. Before making some changes in your home environment, this week you should try to get the opinion of other members also. Otherwise, the decision you were thinking of taking in the interest of the family members may turn them against you. For the people of this zodiac, this week will prove to be very auspicious for a career. This time will be successful in bestowing you with immense directional strength and the ability to achieve your goals and ambitions in both your career and professional life. Meditation is the best mental medicine which can increase your reasoning ability amazingly. You also have time this week, so meditate morning and evening.

Leo

Ganesha says this week you will not have to work hard to keep yourself fit. Luck will support you this week. With this, you will make less effort to keep your health better, yet you will be able to keep yourself healthy. If you are working in the government sector, then this week is going to be important and better for you. Because during this time you are likely to get benefits and rewards from the government, due to which you will get a good level of benefits. This week, if you try to impose your decisions on the people of the house, then by doing so you will harm your own interests. So, be patient and try to find solutions in every situation. This week will prove to be very auspicious for people related to the workplace. Because during this time you will be able to do everything with new energy and strength. If you have been trying for admission to a foreign school or college for the past several days, then this week you will have to wait for a long time after all your efforts.

Virgo

Ganesha says your health will be in your own hands this week. Therefore, to improve your mental state, practice meditation and yoga regularly during this time and avoid stale food. It would also be great to take part in physical activities. You need to keep yourself alert to avoid any such adversity. Otherwise, your lack of caution in these matters can cause you great harm. Do not let your concentration get disturbed this week due to the ongoing tension in family life. In such a situation, you will need to understand that, there comes a bad phase in everyone's life and this bad phase teaches a person the most. So, it is better to try to learn life's lessons than to be depressed, and waste time getting fed up with adversities. People of this zodiac who do business in partnership will get help from all kinds of past losses during this period. Because this time will prove to be very good for your career, due to which you will be seen expanding your business by making proper plans, and meeting many big personalities. So in understanding the topics on which you had to work hard earlier, you will be able to understand them this time.

Libra

Ganesha says you may have many health-related problems this week. Therefore, from the very beginning, regularly include yoga and exercise in your daily routine. Because taking your precautions in advance can prove to be a much better option for you. This week you will need to control unnecessary expenses from the very beginning. You may be short of money at the end of the week, which may increase the burden of additional stress on you. If you have to take a big decision this week, then before finalising anything, definitely take the opinion of your family. Because it is possible that only your own decision can cause some problems. In such a situation, to get better results, establish harmony in the family and take advantage of the experience of the elders of the house, take their advice in every decision. Self-employed businessmen of this zodiac will achieve more success this week. This will give them due respect and honor in society as well as in the family and this will help them to encourage themselves to perform better. In the second half of this week, due to the normalisation of situations in your personal life, your mind will be engaged in studies. This will also help you to keep your focus from getting confused and as a result, you will be seen moving towards success in your examination.

Scorpio

Ganesha says you can make exercise or yoga a part of your life during this time. Because at this time the favorable movement of many planets and constellations will encourage you to pay special attention to your health. So take good and proper advantage of it. It is advised to avoid excessive spending and any kind of clever financial plans at the beginning of this week. Otherwise, having a full vision in their eighth house can cause you big financial loss. For this, you can also take advice from the elders of the house or any person like your father or father regarding financial matters. Younger brothers and sisters in your house will get a lot of success in every area of their life during this period. If they were unemployed then they have a chance of getting a job. On the other hand, if they have a job, then they are likely to be promoted at this time. This week will prove to be very auspicious for the people of this zodiac in terms of career. This time will be successful in bestowing you with immense directional strength and the ability to achieve your goals and ambitions in both your career and professional life. Respect for you and your family will increase in society.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says do not depend too much on your luck for your health this week and try to improve your health. Because you also understand very well that luck itself is very lazy. So continue your efforts towards better health. This week's yoga is telling that you should avoid all kinds of long-term investments. If your mind is restless about something then you can spend some of your money on yourself, go out with your friends and spend some happy moments. You will be successful to a great extent in taking important decisions related to money in your life. If you have been trying to get your house for a long time, then this weekend there may be discussions in your family about a new house. During this, your thoughts and discussions will also give necessary importance to the elders of the house. This will increase your morale, as well as seeing compatibility in the family environment, you can order food or any sweets from outside. Due to this, you will keep your views while cutting down on the talk of others at the workplace. With this, you can turn many people against you even if you do not want to. At the same time, your seniors will also be somewhat unhappy with your attitude. Students will need to work hard this week as their comprehension ability will show better during this time. In such a situation, you will try to maintain your business without paying much attention to your bad company and will be busy preparing yourself for the upcoming examination.

Capricorn

Ganesha says if you were suffering from any major disease then your health will improve. With this, you will be able to get rid of your disease forever. In financial life, this week you will be supported by luck, but if you have to make any investment during this time, then first assess the reality and only then invest. Your money may get stuck. There will be peace in the family environment. During this time you will get a chance to eat delicious food at home, as well as spend most of your evening with the guests. You would like to exchange your views this week, but your thoughts and advice will not get much importance at the workplace. During this time you will find yourself quite lonely, as well as it will also show some lethargy in your career. Your horoscope suggests that students who are preparing for any competitive exam will be successful this week, but they should also take the help of others in understanding the topics, especially in the initial stage, without considering themselves as paramount.

Aquarius

Ganesha says at the beginning of this week, you will have to remove the haze around you by bringing positivity to your vision with your efforts. Because you have to understand that this dust is a hindrance to your progress. So it's time to get out of it and do something good. This week your dedication and hard work will get the attention of the people and you are likely to get some financial benefits from it. Your spouse will help you to get out of any trouble by giving you financial help. Your mind will appear eager to bring some changes in the house. However, before making any changes related to the house or taking any decision, know the opinion of other people thoroughly. Otherwise, you may be a victim of unnecessary criticism even if you do not want to. If you were already trying to meet any official or investor, then suddenly this week you can meet with the help of a close friend or friend. Therefore, prepare yourself in advance for this and increase your knowledge. Otherwise, their questions can fool you in front of them by shutting you down. If you are preparing for any entrance exam then this week you will need to study more carefully. Apart from this, students are also advised to take some time in between studies to take care of their health.

Pisces

Ganesha says you will get relief from your previous problems related to the nervous system and digestion. Because adopting a good routine by them will prove helpful in getting them out of these problems. This week's yoga is telling you that you should avoid all kinds of long-term investments. If your mind is restless about something, then you can spend some of your money on yourself, go out with your friends and spend some happy moments. Because with this you will be successful to a great extent in taking important decisions related to money in your life. The good news of the arrival of a little guest in the house this week will ensure an atmosphere of peace in the family. This will also increase the brotherhood among the family members, you are planning to go on a picnic to celebrate this happiness with your family members. There will be a huge reduction in your creative ability this week, due to which you will fail to please your superiors by not making proper use of the mediums of mail, internet, etc. This will not only affect your promotion but also slow down the pace of your career.

