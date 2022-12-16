4 Zodiac signs likely to disappoint in relationships, find out if yours is on the list

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image of zodiac signs

Disappointments in a relationship can happen quite often and they are difficult to cope with. There are various reasons that can disappoint you like your partner’s infidelity or lack of commitment. Your partner could also be so focused on their career, that you or the relationship may not even be their priority. In addition to this, if you are one of the signs mentioned below, you are likely to be disappointed more:

Virgo:

Virgos are said to be over analytical and they analyse everything. They always expect perfection in whatever they do or others do which can be frustrating for their partners. They whine about the smallest things which can creates a very negative vibe in the relationship. One thing that this Earth sign is yet to learn is that over analysing the dynamics at every step can sometimes harm relationships.

Cancer:

The biggest foe in a relationship is ego. They could refuse to accept their errors, which can result in a never-ending pool of marital problems. Another thing that can create issues is emotional and sensitive nature of Cancerians, they tend to take everything to their heart. Cancerians are known for their loving and empathetic nature but they can also be very clingy and invasive to their partners which can become suffocating for the other person. It’s important to give space to the partner and take out some time for yourself.

Aries:

Aries tend to be very secretive and self-centered. They are not very patient and hence can easily move on if they feel burdened by responsibilities in a relationship. They are also very competitive and always want to win in every situation which can cause problems. Having a competitive nature is a good trait when it comes to the workplace but in relationships, one should try to solve a problem instead of being a winner at every argument.

Another trait of Aries which can irk their partner is that they are quite impulsive and end up making rash decisions in the heat of a moment.

Aquarius:

Aquarians are free spirited and like to live on their own terms. However, if they are in a relationship, they can end up disappointing their partner with this behaviour. They also tend to run away from their feelings and emotions. This water sign is humanitarian and they strive to be kind to everyone they meet. Their aim in life is to bring happiness to the life of others. But they need to remember to be compassionate and loving towards their partner as well, which they tend to forget at times.

(The author is Aamna Singh, Tarot card reader and creator on Koo)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

