Looking for love? Here are tips based on your zodiac sign

Today's lovers are likely to check their horoscopes or consult their natal charts to gain insight into what lies ahead for them in their relationship. People have always looked to the stars for guidance—or hope, for that matter—when it comes to romance. So here are a few tips to make your relationship better.

Virgo

Virgos need to allow their date to see that they are romantic. For a magical date, let your childish spirit and desires shine through. Being a perfectionist, Virgos demand the same behaviour from their partner. As a result, everyone consistently fails. Learn to welcome people and situations that may not fit into your meticulous plan and how to live in the now!

Compatibility: Cancer, Scorpio

Aquarius

Aquarius tend to be extremely independent and are not willing to rely on others. This explains why their relationship may have problems at first. If you let down your guard, you'll discover that you can make room in your life for other people. Learn to be more open-minded and laid-back as well to avoid scaring potential partners away. Let others in because there is a sensitive person hiding behind that brave front you put up. When in a partnership, Aquarius should exercise patience in all situations. Healthy relationships may only be established if acts or decisions are not made in haste.

Compatibility: Aries, Sagittarius

Pisces

Pisceans are free spirits who entirely let themselves fall in love. While getting to know someone in a relationship, you run the risk of letting go of the sense of boundaries and stepping into personal space too quickly. Don't have high expectations, instead, be a little more realistic. Pisceseans must encourage their partner and share in all of their victories to have a happy relationship. Your partner needs to be equally involved in all aspects of your life.

Compatibility: Taurus, Capricorn

Gemini

A Gemini needs to quit comparing their partner to others if they want to have a happy relationship. They need to respect them for who they are. Comparing your current partner to those you have previously dated may create problems with your partner. Gemini also has a tendency to hide aspects of themselves from their partner. They need to be a little more vulnerable in order to experience the full intensity of falling in love.

Compatibility: Aries, Leo

Aries

Aries are organized and have a checklist for qualities in their soulmate. You need to learn to let go a little, set your checklist aside and get to know your date. Keep yourself more open-minded to finding a prospective partner. You’ll never know what new experiences await.

Compatibility: Gemini, Aquarius

Taurus

Taureans are stubborn and strong-willed, but also very committed in a relationship and expect the same levels of commitment and stability from their partner. You need to let your hair down and show your fun side. Allow people to take you by surprise. Look for someone who can match your ardent resolve on all counts because you too want to live in the moment.

Compatibility: Cancer, Pisces

Cancer

Cancerians are known to be emotional people, and they use their heart while making the decisions. You are more likely to get hurt because of your soft and sensitive nature. So exercise a little caution whenever you start a new relationship. Cancerians love taking care of everyone, but in a relationship it's okay to allow your partner to take care of you.

Compatibility: Taurus, Virgo

Leo

Leos are people who treasure their independence. So, it’s important for you to remember that relationships can be just as enjoyable. You need to give your date the opportunity to pamper you. You don't always need to be the one making plans. Allow yourself to soak in the details of what your date might have in mind for you. Most importantly don't let your pride or ego stand in the way of discovering true love or maintaining a relationship!

Compatibility: Gemini, Libra

Libra

Libras are people pleasers, dreamers and tend to have a strong sense of right and wrong. So, it’s okay to trust your instincts. However, don’t get absorbed by your past mistakes while considering dating someone new. Trust your instinct and start over. The people you meet are not all the same.

Compatibility: Leo, Sagittarius

Scorpio

Scorpions like being in control in a relationship. Additionally, they're prone to possessiveness and jealousy. Remember to take a step back and control all these traits. And instead, focus on your good qualities such as your ability to take care of your partner. Also, focus on the present and stop over planning the future. To manifest the future you desire for yourself, take baby steps in the present with your date.

Compatibility: Virgo, Capricorn

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are optimistic, and don’t let adversity keep them down for long! They are always looking for adventure and trying out new things. Look for a partner who complements that part of you rather than attempting to curb your natural curiosity or tame your spirit. Although you are a go-getter and always have a plan, it will be nice to take things slowly. Be your usual daring, entertaining self, but be mindful of whatever limitations your date may have.

Compatibility: Libra, Aquarius

Capricorn

Once Capricorns make the decision to commit, they give a relationship their hundred per cent. Having fun in a relationship is also important but sometimes Capricorns have a tendency to work hard and forget about the fun time. Another tip for Capricorns that can be useful for them is to open up themselves to their partner is necessary. It’s okay to let your vulnerabilities show once in a while.

Compatibility: Scorpio, Pisces

(This article is attributed to Aamna Singh, Tarot card reader and creator on Koo)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

