On Eid-Ul-Fitr, Mamata Banerjee's promise: 'I am ready to give my life, but...'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday celebrated Eid-Ul-Fitr in Kolkata. Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations began in Kolkata on Saturday morning after special prayers were held in mosques and eidgah across the city. People greeted each other after the prayers and took part in the festivities.

Mamata Banerjee who addressed a gathering in Kolkata promised that she will not let the country divide even if she has to lay her life for that. "We want peace in Bengal. We don't want riots. We want peace. We don't want divisions in the country. Those who want to create divides in the country — I promise today on Eid, I am ready to give my life but I will not let the country divide." Violence was reported from many places in the the state during Ram Navami celebrations earlier this month.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Mamata Banerjee said, "All I would like to tell you is, stay peaceful, don't listen to anyone. A 'gaddar party' with whom I have to fight, I have to fight agencies too... I fight them because I have the courage to do so but I am not ready to cow down."

"Someone takes money from BJP and says that they will divide Muslim votes. I tell them that they don't have the courage to divide Muslim votes for BJP. It is my promise to you today. There is one year to elections. See who will get elected and who won't," she added.

Envoking democracy, she said, "If democracy will go away, everything will go away. Today Constitution is being changed, history is being changed. They brought NRC; I told them that I will not let them do that."