Updated on: August 09, 2024 13:24 IST

Olympics 2024: Indian fans celebrate Neeraj Chopra's silver medal at Paris Olympics

Indian Fans in Paris hailed Neeraj Chopra’s historic throw in Paris Olympics and congratulated him for securing a silver Olympic medal for India. They further cheered for Chopra and said that they were proud of him and happy for his win. Watch to know more!