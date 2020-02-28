Friday, February 28, 2020
     
  'Men in Blue' prepare for comeback for 2nd test match against 'Kiwis'

'Men in Blue' prepare for comeback for 2nd test match against 'Kiwis'

Team India is all set to play 2nd test match against New Zealand in Christchurch. 'Men in Blue' were seen brushing up their skills ahead of the match.

