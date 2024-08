Updated on: August 10, 2024 20:36 IST

IOC President Thomas Bach on Vinesh Phogat's appeal for silver medal: We will follow CAS' decision

Speaking about Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat and if two silver medals can be given in one weight category, President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, says, "If you ask generally about having two silver medals in one category, then my answer is no."Watch to know more!