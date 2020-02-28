Friday, February 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Sports Video
  5. Ind vs NZ: Trent Boult shares Kiwis' strategy ahead of 2nd test match

Videos

Ind vs NZ: Trent Boult shares Kiwis' strategy ahead of 2nd test match

    New Zealand pacer Trent Boult spoke to mediapersons and shares his strategy ahead of second and final test match between India and Kiwis in the ongoing series.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News