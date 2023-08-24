Thursday, August 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Sports Video
  5. Virat Kohli has started preparing for Asia Cup and in this episode, Virat Kohli gave Yo-Yo test in which he passed and his score was 17.2. But even af

Videos

Updated on: August 24, 2023 23:27 IST

Asia Cup 2023: Bad news for Team India, is Virat Kohli really getting old, Fans React in a different way , watch video

Virat Kohli has started preparing for Asia Cup and in this episode, Virat Kohli gave Yo-Yo test in which he passed and his score was 17.2. But even after this, the fans have raised questions on his fitness, watch the video to know the whole matter.
Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Batting Virat Kohli Gym Video Virat Kohli Fitness Video Virat Kohli Yo Yo Test Virat Kohli In Asia Cup Asia Cup 2023

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News