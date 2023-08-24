Updated on: August 24, 2023 23:27 IST

Asia Cup 2023: Bad news for Team India, is Virat Kohli really getting old, Fans React in a different way , watch video

Virat Kohli has started preparing for Asia Cup and in this episode, Virat Kohli gave Yo-Yo test in which he passed and his score was 17.2. But even after this, the fans have raised questions on his fitness, watch the video to know the whole matter.