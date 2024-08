Updated on: August 21, 2024 23:57 IST

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: How police neglect in child assault case led to public fury

On August 20, massive protests broke out in Badlapur, Thane, led by outraged parents and locals after two young girls were allegedly sexually abused by a school attendant. The situation turned violent as protesters vandalized the school, halted trains, and pelted stones, demanding justice.