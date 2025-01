Updated on: January 02, 2025 16:44 IST

Speed news: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says Delhi CM Atishi is just a puppet of Kejriwal

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said Delhi CM Atishi is just a puppet of Kejriwal. 'Richest' CM Chandrababu Naidu's wealth mostly come from family shares in 1 firm. Bangladesh court rejected bail plea of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Watch this and much more on Speed News today.