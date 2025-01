Updated on: January 14, 2025 18:51 IST

Speed News: Amit Shah celebrates Makar Sankranti by flying kites in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Amit Shah celebrated Makar Sankranti by flying kites in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Delhi CM Atishi filed nomination papers for the Kalakji Assembly seat. Around 1.60 crore people took holy dip in Sangam on Day 1 of Mahakumbh 2025. Watch Speed News to get all the latest updates of the day.