Seelampur In Fear: Victim's Father Alleges Hindus Leaving Area Due To Death Threats Seelampur in fear: Speaking about the tragic incident in Seelampur where a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death, the victim's father, Rajveer Singh, alleged that Zikra’s brother, Sahil, along with his friends, attacked Kunal with a knife, resulting in his death.