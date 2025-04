Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's Deadly Airstrike Killed 18 People In Kryvyi Rih At Zelenskyy's Hometown President Zelenskyy confirmed that a Russian missile strike in Ukraine killed at least 18 people, including nine children, and wounded over 50. The attack damaged residential blocks in his hometown, sparking fires. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and Zelenskyy urged the West to increase pressure on Mosc