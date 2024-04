Updated on: April 09, 2024 10:04 IST

Russia Flood: Flooding in Urals force thousands to evacuate

Flood waters were rising in two cities in Russia's Ural mountains on Sunday (April 7) after Europe's third longest river burst through a dam, flooding at least 6,000 homes and forcing thousands of people to flee with just their pets and a few belongings. watch to know more!