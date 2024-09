Updated on: September 10, 2024 16:04 IST

Rahul Gandhi in the United States: Rahul says the idea of Mr Modi & direct connection with god is gone

Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi while giving a speech in Virginia, US. He further continued, that the terror that PM Modi and the BJP instilled has disappeared. The notion of Mr Modi, with his 56-inch chest and direct access to God, he said, was no more; it had become history.