Updated on: January 03, 2025 15:11 IST

Prashant Kishor on indefinite hunger strike over BPSC exams, questions government on shifting venue

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor asserted on Thursday that protesting at Gandhi Maidan in Patna is lawful as he began an indefinite hunger strike, demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Civil Service Commission (BPSC) examination over an alleged paper leak.