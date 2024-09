Updated on: September 16, 2024 17:47 IST

PM Modi Opens 4th RE-INVEST Renewable Energy Expo in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the exhibition of the 4th RE-INVEST Global Renewable Energy Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) in the presence of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. The event is scheduled to take place from September 16 to 18, 2024, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.