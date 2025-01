Updated on: January 02, 2025 10:22 IST

Israeli forces kill Hamas Nukhba Platoon commander Sabah in New Year strike

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the death of Hamas' Nukhba Platoon commander, Abd al-Hadi Sabah, in a recent drone strike. The strike took place in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza, where Sabah was leading the Nukhba Platoon within Hamas' Western Khan Yunis Battalion.