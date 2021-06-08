India TV wages war against hunger amid Covid-19 Pandemic, delivers food to the needy
India is fighting the biggest battle with Corona today. After cities, Corona has now reached the villages. A large number of deaths are taking place. Governments have imposed a lockdown to control the infection but, the lockdown has created a livelihood crisis in front of many people. In such a situation, India TV has started a campaign to allay the hunger of the poor, frontline workers and relatives of patients.