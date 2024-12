Updated on: December 08, 2024 18:40 IST

Eam Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine conflict, says "Needle moving towards reality of negotiation"

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, gave a stern reply to the 'criticism' on India's purchase of Russian oil, while strongly asserting that the world is realising the need to enter the negotiation table to resolve the near three-year-long Russia-Ukraine conflict.