Updated on: February 04, 2025 21:58 IST

Donald Trump Launches Plan for U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund, Eyeing TikTok Acquisition

President Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States, signed an executive order to establish a sovereign wealth fund within the next year, suggesting it could be used to acquire TikTok, which is under threat of a ban in the U.S. due to national security concerns.