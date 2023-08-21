Monday, August 21, 2023
     
Updated on: August 21, 2023 20:59 IST

Chandrayaan-3 to land on the south pole on August 23

The Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the south pole of the Moon on August 23 at around 6:04 pm (Indian time).
