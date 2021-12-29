Wednesday, December 29, 2021
     
Updated on: December 29, 2021 13:00 IST

781 Omicron cases in India, Delhi tops with 238 cases

The number of Omicron cases in India has reached 781 on Wednesday with the national capital Delhi topping the chart with 238 cases, including 57 recoveries, according to the Ministry data.

