Updated on: February 18, 2023 16:27 IST

Bhiwani double murder case: Asaduddin Owaisi will visit Junaid and Nasir's house in a while

The politics of the Junaid-Nasir double murder case, which created a stir in the politics of Rajasthan and Haryana, have again intensified today. In a short while from now, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi will visit Junaid and Nasir's house and meet their family members.