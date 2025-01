Updated on: January 11, 2025 11:54 IST

Ayodhya prepares to mark the first anniversary of the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ayodhya: The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya celebrates its first anniversary. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated it on January 22, 2024. Over 2 lakh devotees visited on January 1. The temple construction aims to be completed by the first half of 2025.