Updated on: February 15, 2022 22:08 IST

Kurukshetra | Videos appear of BJP MLA in Dumariaganj, UP, threatening to close down mosque loudspeakers

A video of Raghvendra Pratap Singh BJP MLA from Dumariaganj is going viral on social media in which he is threatening to close down mosque loudspeakers. Watch Kurukshetra to know about this latest controversy in UP Election 2022.