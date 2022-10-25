Kolkata's 'Stranger Things' themed Kali Pujo pandal is winning Internet | See photo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DEBOTRIG Kolkata's Stranger Things themed Kali Pujo pandal

Kolkata has always made headlines for its out-of-the-box creativity in making pujo pandals extraordinarily stand out. This year a photograph of a Kali Puja pandal in South Kolkata’s Moore Avenue has now gone viral due to its inspired design based on the hit Netflix sci-fi show Stranger Things. The photo of the pandal’s entry featured a ‘Demogorgon’, a terrifying fictional monster that is featured in the show and has raked up 925 likes and counting at the time of writing.

See the post here:

After the photo was uploaded, the people of Kolkata went gaga over the unique theme and went curious to know the location of the pandal. Twitter user Debotri Ghosh spotted and captured the snapshot of the well-designed pandal. She captioned the tweet as, “Demogorgons have arrived at a nearby neighborhood because they are having a Stranger Things-themed Kalipujo this year.” While others appreciated the commendable design of the same. One user wrote, “Themed pujas, Kolkata does it best!” while another user wrote, “Wow.. still at S2… I’m guessing next year it will be Vecna then!”. A third user wrote, “This is impressive!”

The Stranger Things-themed Kali Puja was organized by Russa Shakti Sevak Sangh in South Kolkata. Jeet Roy, the Secretary of the Sangh, told The Times of India that they make it a point every year to think of something “a little different and offbeat” in terms of pandal design. He continued, “Since Kali pujo reminds us of something supernatural, we thought the Stranger Things theme would be the right one to create a spooky atmosphere. The pandal will stay till October 26th and the laser show will start in the evening around 6:30 PM”.

Diwali celebration is a very big festival across India, while many pay homage to Goddess Laxmi on this day, people from West Bengal and parts of Assam celebrate Kali Puja on this day. In West Bengal, the festival is also called ‘Bhoot Chaturdashi’ and is largely celebrated to pay respects to departed souls and to keep negative spirits away.

