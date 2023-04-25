Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru: Residents capture unreal photos and videos of rare event

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru

Trending News: Bengaluru experienced a rare phenomenon called Zero Shadow Day on April 25, 2023, at 12:17 p.m. During this phenomenon, the Sun reaches directly above the equator, causing the shadows of vertical objects to disappear for a brief period. Bengaluru locals who witnessed the surreal moment shared photos and videos of the incident on social media.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium issued a press statement explaining that the reference pole, or any vertical object, would turn shadow-less due to the Sun being directly overhead. This rare celestial event usually occurs in regions close to the equator, specifically regions between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn, according to The Weather Channel.

The social media users who witnessed the Zero Shadow Day phenomenon in Bengaluru took to Twitter to post photos and videos, capturing the surreal moment. People were amazed by the rare event and likened it to a glitch in the Matrix.

Take a look at some of the tweets about Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru here:

What is Zero Shadow Day and when can you witness it next?

Zero Shadow Day is an annual phenomenon that occurs twice a year in places between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude. It takes place around March 20th, the Vernal Equinox, and September 22nd, the Autumnal Equinox. The next Zero Shadow Day will occur on August 18, 2023.

The Astronomical Society of India explained that the Sun's highest point during the day moves from 23.5 degrees south of the celestial equator to 23.5 degrees north of the equator, and back again, in a year. The northernmost and southernmost points are the two solstices, and the Sun's crossing of the equator marks the two equinoxes.

Read More Trending News