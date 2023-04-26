Woman dances to London Thumakda in front Big Ben, foreigners join her. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Woman dances to London Thumakda in front Big Ben

Trending News: Dance reels have become a trend on social media platforms, and it's not surprising to see people showcasing their moves and talents. The idea of dancing in public places can be daunting for many, but not for the woman who became the talk of the town in London. In a video that went viral on social media, a woman is seen dancing to the hit Bollywood song ‘London Thumakda’, at the place where it’s meant to be performed, in front of Big Ben in London.

The video, which was originally shared by Heer Kohinoor, shows the woman dressed in a sweater and shorts, confidently dancing in front of the iconic landmark as a crowd of British men behind her also joined her and tried to copy her steps. The lyrics of the song also mention Big Ben, making it an apt location for her performance. The video was later shared by the popular Instagram page ub1ub2, which posts videos related to the Indian diaspora in the UK, and it quickly garnered over 6 lakh views.

While some people praised her energetic moves, others criticised her and called it "cringe." However, many users defended her and appreciated her confidence and ability to express herself through dance. As one user commented, "Leave her alone she’s being herself confidently having fun!"

Watch the viral video of woman dancing to ‘London Thumakda’ in front of Big Ben here:

The song ‘London Thumakda’ from the 2014 film Queen, sung by Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar, and Labh Janjua, has become a favourite at weddings functions. The woman's dance video is a perfect example of how music and dance can bring people together and create a joyous and memorable moment.

