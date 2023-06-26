Who is Devraj Patel? YouTuber known for ‘Dil se bura lagta hai' meme passes away

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Devraj Patel, a well-known comedian, and YouTuber

The big news is coming from Chhattisgarh. YouTuber Devraj Patel, who became famous across the country with the dialogue Dil se bada lagta hai has died in a road accident.

According to reports, Devraj Patel met with a road accident today near Labhandi in the capital Raipur, in which he died. The accident happened due to a collision with an uncontrolled high-speed truck. In this accident, Devraj, who was sitting behind, dies while his friend got hurt.

He also made a video after meeting CM Bhupesh Baghel. Along with this, he also worked with Bhuvan Bam of BB Ki Vines. During this time the video was made. This video went viral on social media, and he became famous overnight. In the viral video, Devraj is seen saying that only two people are famous in Chhattisgarh, one Me and one Mor Kaka. After this, the CM could not stop laughing.

This incident is in the Khamhardih police station area. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed grief over the death of the YouTuber. This video became very viral on social media. In the viral video, Devraj says that only two people are famous in Chhattisgarh, one me and one Mor Kaka.

Actually, Devraj Patel was originally a resident of the Mahasamund district. But live in the Raipur district in connection with the video. Meanwhile, he was going to make a video when he fell victim to the accident. He was a resident of Daab Pali village and his whole family also lives in the village. Father Ghanshyam Patel does farming. There is another brother of Devraj Patel, Hemant Patel.

Dhindhora web series actor Devraj Patel, who made comedy videos, has millions of subscribers on YouTube and millions of followers on social media. He mostly used to make comedy videos. Devraj’s Patel has also worked with YouTuber Bhuvan Bam in Dhindhora. In this web series, Devraj's 'Dil se bura lagta hai bhai' dialogue ('Dil se bura lagta hai bhai' dialogue) became quite famous. After this, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also met Devraj. At the same time, Devraj also made a short video regarding education at Atmanand School.

Read More Trending News