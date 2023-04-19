West Bengal man cooks omelette on terrace using only sun's heat. Viral video

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK West Bengal man cooks omelette on terrace

Trending News: Welcome to India, the land of spicy food, colourful festivals and scorching summers that can make you feel like you're living inside a tandoor oven. The temperatures can soar so high that you can practically fry an egg on your car's dashboard. But who needs a car when you have a terrace at home? Meet Puchu Babu, the genius vlogger from West Bengal who has found a new way to cook eggs during the heat wave.

He didn't use a gas cylinder or stove, but relied on the power of the sun to cook a perfectly delicious omelette. And no, this is not a joke, it's a viral video that has taken social media by storm. In the video, Puchu Babu can be seen on his terrace with a frying pan, breaking an egg on it and spreading it evenly. He explains in Bengali that the pan is black in colour because it absorbs heat better and that he wants to try making an omelette using natural sources.

And guess what? It worked! The egg cooked beautifully in the scorching heat, without any oil or added ingredients. After tasting the omelette, Puchu Babu gave his verdict, "The essence of the egg is there. It's awesome, excellent and a very good one indeed." His experiment has received over 2.1 million views on Facebook and 50k reactions.

Watch the viral video of Bengali man cooking omelette on terrace here:

