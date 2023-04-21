Virat Kohli gets a Rajasthani makeover in stunning AI-generated image. See viral post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli gets a Rajasthani makeover through AI

Trending News: With advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), we are witnessing an emergence of AI-generated images that are becoming increasingly popular on social media. One such image that has been creating quite a buzz is of ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli transformed into a rural Rajasthani-style persona by artist Teju Jangid. This digital portrait of Kohli as a villager from Rajasthan has taken social media by storm, garnering over 2.5 million views since being shared on April 2.

Jangid drew a red-coloured turban, a white Kurta, a stick, and a thicker moustache on Kohli’s picture, giving him an authentic Rajasthani appearance. The response to the viral video has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the artist's incredible talent.

A user commented, “Amazing art brother,” while another added, “Appreciated.” A third wrote, “Nice art bro... Keep growing.” A fourth mentioned, “If Virat Kohli was born in Rajasthan.” A fifth user noted, “You are a great artist, bro,” while a sixth commented, “Wow.” The viral image has once again highlighted the potential of AI-generated images and their ability to transform our perception of reality.

Watch the viral video of Virat Kohli gets a Rajasthani makeover here:

