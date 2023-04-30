Viral sensation Amarjeet Jaikar strikes again with Bhojpuri rendition of Pasoori

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Amarjeet Jaikar sings Bhojpuri rendition of Pasoori

Trending News: The Bhojpuri version of Coke Studio Pakistan's season 14 superhit song 'Pasoori' has taken the internet by storm. Internet sensation Amarjeet Jaikar, who became famous for his rendition of the Bollywood song 'Dil De Diya Hai', has shared the video on his Twitter profile. In the clip, he can be seen singing the song in a studio, incorporating Bhojpuri lyrics while keeping the rhythm and music the same.

He also adds gestures and movements with his hands, making the rendition even more enjoyable. The video has already amassed over 22,000 views, with users expressing their admiration through praises and heart emojis in the comments section. A user commented, "Superb talent", while another wrote, "Wow amazing." A third added, "Really fantastic to see you growing bro....wish you the best."

Watch the viral video of Amarjeet Jaikar’s Bhojpuri rendition of Pasoori here:

Amarjeet Jaikar has become a sensation on social media with his soulful singing, which has garnered millions of views. After his rendition of 'Dil De Diya Hai', he was offered a chance to sing a song by Sonu Sood in the film Fateh. The man from Bihar's Samastipur worked as a casual labourer and is a self-taught singer who regularly shares his singing videos on social media. Celebrities such as Sonu Nigam, Nitu Chandra, Sonu Sood, and bureaucrat Awanish Sharan have praised him for his talent.

