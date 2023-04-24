This viral video of baby gorilla meeting baby deer for the first time is melting hearts. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Baby gorilla meets baby deer

Trending News: There's something about baby animals that can bring a smile to anyone's face. Whether it's their big eyes, tiny paws, or soft fur, they have a way of melting our hearts and reminding us of the simple joys in life. And when different species come together in unexpected ways, it's even more heartwarming.

One recent video that's captured the attention of animal lovers around the world is of a baby gorilla and a fawn becoming fast friends. Shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the clip shows the gorilla approaching the fawn with gentle curiosity, and the fawn welcoming the attention with trust and familiarity. The two animals interact with a tenderness that's surprising and touching to witness.

It's not every day that we see a gorilla and a fawn getting along so well, but it's a beautiful reminder of the goodness that can exist between all living creatures, regardless of their differences. And the video has struck a chord with viewers, quickly going viral and garnering an outpouring of affection and admiration.

Watch the viral video of baby gorilla and fawn meeting for the first time here:

As for baby gorillas, they are known for their playful and curious nature. They are born with sparse hair and weigh around 4 pounds, and their mothers carry them around for the first few months of their lives. As they grow older, they become more independent and can often be found exploring their surroundings and playing with other young gorillas. Watching them is a joyous experience that reminds us of the innocence and wonder of childhood.

