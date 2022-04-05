US President Joe Biden calls Michelle Obama former 'Vice President', gets trolled on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOEBIDEN US President Joe Biden recently spoke in Wilmington, Delaware

The President of the USA, Joe Biden made a major gaffe recently when he referred to the former First Lady Michelle Obama as Vice President of the country during a public speech. He made this blunder speaking at the Commissioning Commemoration Ceremony of the USS Delaware.

Biden was praising his wife Jill Biden for her work and commitment to military families after she was named the USS Delaware's sponsor during its commissioning in Wilmington, Delaware. "I'm deeply proud of the work she is doing as First Lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she was Vice President and now carries on," the president said.

The netizens soon picked up that instead of 'I', Biden said 'she' and this changed the meaning of the speech altogether. After this mistake, White House sent out an updated transcript which changed the reference from she to I. "And I'm deeply proud of the work she is doing as First Lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she [I] was Vice President and now carries on," the White House official transcript reads, as per Daily Mail.

After the video of Biden's address was shared on social media and cuaght on with the Twitterverse, 'Vice President' started trending on social media with netizens beginning to troll him.

"Joe Biden literally thinks Michelle Obama was the Vice President. How much longer can we survive with this brain dead imbecile occupying the White House (sic)," wrote a Twitter user.

Another netizen wrote, "Joe you're BRAIN DEAD. Joe Biden says that Michelle Obama was the former Vice President (sic)."

Here are some other reactions to Biden's viral speech.

Meanwhile, USA's role during the ongoiung Russia-Ukraine War has come under immense scrutiny. Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, that the US will provide Ukraine with USD 500 million in "direct budgetary aid", as per the White House. Biden had earlier called Russian President Vladimir Putin a 'war criminal'. Biden also called for a "wartime trial" against Russia over the alleged civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where a mass grave has been found with more than 300 bodies.

