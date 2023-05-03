UP Police uses Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir IPL fight to promote Dial 112. See tweet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir IPL fight

Trending News: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. However, the match's central talking point was not RCB's bowling performance but the war of words between two top cricketers, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, after the game. Videos and pictures of their heated exchange have gone viral, with social media users sharing memes and jokes over their spat.

One of the most popular ones was a tweet from the UP Police, which used the Kohli-Gambhir argument to promote their emergency number, 112. The text on the image read, "Koi bhi masla hamare liye 'Virat' aur 'Gambhir' nahi! (No issue is too big or serious for us)!" With this, UP Police tweeted, "Avoid arguing, not calling us. Dial 112 in case of any emergency." The tweet has received over 42k likes, 6000 retweets and plenty of positive feedback from amused netizens.

Take a look at the viral post below:

Social media users compared the argument between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to a scene from Gangs of Wasseypur, joking that it resembled a typical street cricket fight. Fans have speculated on the reasons behind the altercation, but it remains unclear.

Take a look at some of the memes below:

While the meme made people laugh, the IPL wasn't amused by the cricketers' conduct. Both Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Code of Conduct during the match. According to the IPL release, Gambhir admitted to a Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct, and Kohli did the same.

